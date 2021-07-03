Police to continue serving masses with same pace; Addl IGP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that the department would continue offering services to masses at their doorstep at the same pace.

Addressing a ceremony organized in connection with the completion of one year of Additional IGP office in South Punjab here Friday, the Additional IGP said that police have crossed the exemplary milestone of public facilitation at the area.

He said that as per expectations of the people of South Punjab, the police would continue offering services to the masses with more improvement. He said that people were being facilitated through the office after the transformation of power to the investigation board changing to this office.

The additional inspector general said that every police official has played a vital role in restoring public trust in police. He also praised the masses for cooperating with the department in the adoption of the latest system.

He said that the martyrs of the department were real heroes and paid tribute to their sacrifices for public protection. He pledged to speed up action for delivery of early justice to the masses and making a crime-free society in South Punjab.

On this occasion, he cut the cake and made special prayers for national security.

AIG Discipline Imran Shaukat, AIG Operations Sadiq Baloch, AIG Investigations Hassan Afzal and other senior officers were also present in the ceremony.