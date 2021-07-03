UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police To Continue Serving Masses With Same Pace; Addl IGP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 12:58 AM

Police to continue serving masses with same pace; Addl IGP

Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that the department would continue offering services to masses at their doorstep at the same pace

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that the department would continue offering services to masses at their doorstep at the same pace.

Addressing a ceremony organized in connection with the completion of one year of Additional IGP office in South Punjab here Friday, the Additional IGP said that police have crossed the exemplary milestone of public facilitation at the area.

He said that as per expectations of the people of South Punjab, the police would continue offering services to the masses with more improvement. He said that people were being facilitated through the office after the transformation of power to the investigation board changing to this office.

The additional inspector general said that every police official has played a vital role in restoring public trust in police. He also praised the masses for cooperating with the department in the adoption of the latest system.

He said that the martyrs of the department were real heroes and paid tribute to their sacrifices for public protection. He pledged to speed up action for delivery of early justice to the masses and making a crime-free society in South Punjab.

On this occasion, he cut the cake and made special prayers for national security.

AIG Discipline Imran Shaukat, AIG Operations Sadiq Baloch, AIG Investigations Hassan Afzal and other senior officers were also present in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Same Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Prime Minister not attended national security meet ..

1 minute ago

Putin Says Russia Ready for Normal Dialogue With E ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan's rice exports to surge to record level a ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Discuss Ukraine, Libya, Karabakh - K ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan's economic development, peace interlinked ..

6 minutes ago

UK Decries Toppling of Queen Statues in Canada Ami ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.