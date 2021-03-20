UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police To Control Crime For Protection Of Masses, Says RPO

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 05:45 PM

Police to control crime for protection of masses, says RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali said that police committed to control crime in order to provide sense of security and protection to masses

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali said that police committed to control crime in order to provide sense of security and protection to masses.

Addressing a press conference during visit to DPO Vehari office here on Saturday, the regional police officer said that protection of public lives and properties was top priority of the police. He said that the police was fighting against anti-social elements and rendered various sacrifices for maintaining law and order situation.

He said that the criminals could not defeat the devotion, dedication and passion of sacrifice of police officials. He said that civil society has expressed satisfaction on DPO Vehari and the department.

He said that the society could easily be made crime free through community policing.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Vehari Zahid Nawaz Murawat said that the criminal activities were on rise during last few weeks and the department was facing the challenge of arrest of criminals. He said that special teams were formed to arrest the criminals involved in various cases.

He confirmed that police have busted Sahu Layari gang, Shabiri gang and Faani gang. He said that the arrested criminals of these gangs were involved in murder, dacoity and other heinous crimes and were planning to move towards kidnapping for ransom cases.

Member National Assembly Tahir Iqbal Chaudhry, Aurangzaib Khichi and other notables were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Murder National Assembly Police Kidnapping Law And Order Civil Society Visit Vehari Criminals Top

Recent Stories

Demi Lovato reveals some shocking details about he ..

3 minutes ago

787 people above 60 vaccinated against coronavirus ..

1 minute ago

DC Lahore Muddasir Riaz Malik visits Rang Mahal, S ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Resolution infused new passion into strug ..

3 minutes ago

Govt establishes 1,820 wheat seeds demonstration p ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.