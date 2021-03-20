Police to control crime for protection of masses, says RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali said that police committed to control crime in order to provide sense of security and protection to masses

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali said that police committed to control crime in order to provide sense of security and protection to masses.

Addressing a press conference during visit to DPO Vehari office here on Saturday, the regional police officer said that protection of public lives and properties was top priority of the police. He said that the police was fighting against anti-social elements and rendered various sacrifices for maintaining law and order situation.

He said that the criminals could not defeat the devotion, dedication and passion of sacrifice of police officials. He said that civil society has expressed satisfaction on DPO Vehari and the department.

He said that the society could easily be made crime free through community policing.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Vehari Zahid Nawaz Murawat said that the criminal activities were on rise during last few weeks and the department was facing the challenge of arrest of criminals. He said that special teams were formed to arrest the criminals involved in various cases.

He confirmed that police have busted Sahu Layari gang, Shabiri gang and Faani gang. He said that the arrested criminals of these gangs were involved in murder, dacoity and other heinous crimes and were planning to move towards kidnapping for ransom cases.

Member National Assembly Tahir Iqbal Chaudhry, Aurangzaib Khichi and other notables were also present on the occasion.