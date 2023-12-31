Police to crackdown on celebratory events, gatherings on roads for new year night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The Hyderabad police have banned all events meant to celebrate the New Year night on the streets while the people indulging in aerial firing have been warned of being booked in FIRs under section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the police would also take action against the youth who often gather in large numbers in their neighbourhoods and cause public nuisance.

The people found in drunken condition would also be arrested and booked as per the law, he added.

He said that the police would be deployed on the roads and intersections which become the center of activity of a large number of cars and motorbikes during New Year's nights.

He added that the places in question include Garrison Shopping Centre, Agriculture Complex, Siddique Plaza, Badin Bus Stop, Saima Plaza and Gulab Pan House as well as Liberty, Gul Center, Chandni, Energy, Naseem Nagar, Kohinoor, Haider and St Marry's intersections, among others. However, all the markets, restaurants and eateries would remain open as usual.