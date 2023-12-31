Open Menu

Police To Crackdown On Celebratory Events, Gatherings On Roads For New Year Night

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Police to crackdown on celebratory events, gatherings on roads for new year night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The Hyderabad police have banned all events meant to celebrate the New Year night on the streets while the people indulging in aerial firing have been warned of being booked in FIRs under section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the police would also take action against the youth who often gather in large numbers in their neighbourhoods and cause public nuisance.

The people found in drunken condition would also be arrested and booked as per the law, he added.

He said that the police would be deployed on the roads and intersections which become the center of activity of a large number of cars and motorbikes during New Year's nights.

He added that the places in question include Garrison Shopping Centre, Agriculture Complex, Siddique Plaza, Badin Bus Stop, Saima Plaza and Gulab Pan House as well as Liberty, Gul Center, Chandni, Energy, Naseem Nagar, Kohinoor, Haider and St Marry's intersections, among others. However, all the markets, restaurants and eateries would remain open as usual.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Police Agriculture Hyderabad Badin Sunday Market All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

15 hours ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

1 day ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

1 day ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

1 day ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

1 day ago
ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

1 day ago
 Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

1 day ago
 Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & orde ..

Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

1 day ago
 Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in P ..

Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in PPC Elections

1 day ago
 SP inspects various polling stations to ensure tra ..

SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

1 day ago
 GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan