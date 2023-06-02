UrduPoint.com

Police To Deploy Additional Traffic Staff At Under Construction Roads

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Police to deploy additional traffic staff at under construction roads

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer on Friday conducted a special inspection at under-construction Margalla Road and directed to deploy additional staff at construction sites as well as rush areas for smooth traffic flow.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer reviewed the traffic diversions imposed due to the ongoing construction work on Margalla Road.

On this occasion, he directed the removal of bottlenecks creating hindrances in the smooth flow of traffic and asked Zonal DSPs to ensure deployment of the additional traffic staff at rush areas and road construction points for the convenience of citizens.

Dr Mustafa Tanveer said that traffic flow was affected during office hours especially and it should be maintained during these times.

He said Islamabad Capital Police had prepared a modern scientific revolutionary plan to deal with traffic problems and the road users would benefit from the fruits of these measures very soon.

He said the new strategy would be helpful to make the traffic system in the Federal capital more smooth, especially during rush hours. Chief Traffic Officer said, "Our first duty is to ensure a safe road environment with smooth traffic flow in the city and it would be ensured at every cost." He directed that citizens should be provided with all possible awareness about traffic rules as well as road safety.

Measures should also be taken to prevent accidents, the CTO stressed.

