Police To Deploy Additional Traffic Staff On Roads During Peak Hours

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Police to deploy additional traffic staff on roads during peak hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer on Sunday conducted special checking of duty points on various highways and directed to deploy additional staff at rush areas to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer visited various areas of the city including Express Highway, Murree Road, Srinagar Highway and IJP road.

On this occasion, he directed to remove of bottlenecks creating hindrances in the smooth flow of traffic and asked Zonal DSPs to ensure deployment of the additional traffic staff at rush areas and road construction points for the convenience of citizens.

Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that traffic flow is affected especially during office hours and it should be ensured to maintain smooth traffic flow during these times. He said Islamabad Capital Police have prepared a modern scientific revolutionary plan to deal with traffic problems and the road users will benefit from the fruits of these measures very soon.

He said the new strategy would be helpful to make the traffic system in the Federal capital more smooth, especially during rush hours. Chief Traffic Officer said that our first duty is to ensure a safe road environment with smooth traffic flow in the city and it would be ensured at every cost.

