Police to deploy additional traffic staff on roads during peak hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad has conducted special checking of duty points on various highways and directed to deploy additional staff at rush areas to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

According to a police public relations officer, following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the chief traffic officer Islamabad visited various areas of the city including Express Highway, Murree Road, Srinagar Highway and IJP Road.

On this occasion, he directed the removal of bottlenecks that were creating hindrances in traffic flow and asked Zonal DSPs to ensure the deployment of additional traffic staff at rush areas and road construction points for the convenience of citizens.

The CTO Islamabad said that traffic flow was affected especially during office hours and it should be ensured to maintain a smooth traffic flow during those timings.

He further said that the Islamabad Capital Police had prepared a modern scientific revolutionary plan to deal with traffic problems and the road users would benefit from these measures very soon.

He said the new strategy would be helpful to make the traffic system in the Federal capital more smooth, especially during rush hours.

The chief traffic officer said, "Our first duty is to ensure a safe road environment with smooth traffic flow in the city and it would be ensured at every cost."