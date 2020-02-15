UrduPoint.com
Police To Deploy Over 1500 Cops For UN Secretary-General's Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 10:34 PM

More than 1500 police personnel will be deployed in the federal capital for the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres who is arriving here on Sunday (tomorrow) to attend International Conference on Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :More than 1500 police personnel will be deployed in the Federal capital for the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres who is arriving here on Sunday (tomorrow) to attend International Conference on Afghan refugees.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, Aamer Zulfiqar Khan among other senior officials of the department, here on Saturday.

The bomb disposal squad and special branch personnel would also be deployed to ensure the safety of route and venue where guests are staying.

Strict checking would continue across the city to monitor the suspicious persons.

The IGP warned the personnel to ensure full proof security and no laxity would be tolerated in that regard.

An alternate traffic plan would also be in place to maintain smooth flow of traffic in the city.

