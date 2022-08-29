Police to donate 2-day salary for flood victims: IGP

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Monday announced that the officers of grade 17 and above would donate a two day salary to help the flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Monday announced that the officers of grade 17 and above would donate a two day salary to help the flood victims.

The decision was taken in line with the directives of Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan, to support thousands of individuals and families affected by recent flash floods.

Similarly, the personnel from grade 1 to 16 would also contribute their one day salary in the form of aid to help the people of flood affected regions, a news release said.

The IGP said Islamabad capital police were standing shoulder to shoulder with the families of flood victims in this hour of grief.

The Capital Police, he said has also set up a relief camp in Rescue 15 in that regard.

He appealed the philanthropists to come forward and participate in this noble cause through charity and providing relief items.