Police to ensure effective crackdown against criminals, resolve complaints on priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Effective policing measures should be ensured to arrest those involved in heinous crime and public issues to be addressed on top priority as per satisfaction of the complainants.

It was directed by Deputy Inspector General of Islamabad Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar while presiding over a meeting held to review crime situation in the city. The meeting was attended by SSP (Operations), SSP (Investigation), all Zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs. DIG Operations thoroughly reviewed the performance of each official and Cirlce.

DIG (Operations) asked to accelerate efforts against those involved in street crime, bootlegging, illegal occupation of lands and at-large criminals. Impressive crackdown should be launched against gamblers and drug dealers, he said adding that elaborate and effective policing measures are crucial to eliminate crime from the city and ensure maximum relief to people at their door steps.

DIG Operations said that safety and security of the citizens was prime objective of the police and directed police officers to accomplish their responsibilities with honesty and commitment.

He directed SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to visit the crime scenes themselves and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. DIG (Operations) directed all officers to curb incidents of theft and robberies at houses and ensure vigilance in their respective areas through patrolling. He directed all zonal SPs to call the complainants of murder cases, attempted murder cases and regularly inform them about progress in the cases.

He directed to cooperate with the complainants and resolve their cases through sincere efforts and use modern technology in investigation process. He directed Zonal SPs to review the performance of Investigation Officers and check their progress on regular basis.

DIG (Operations) emphasized to resolve crime cases on immediate basis and imprisonment to the perpetrators of such acts should be ensured.

He directed for effective action against drug dealers, proclaimed offenders and absconders. The performance in this regard would be reviewed in the next meeting and strict disciplinary to be taken against those involved in sluggish policing.

He said that progress of each police official would be reviewed continuously and those showing good performance would be encouraged.

He stressed to adopt decent police measures in the city and serve public with honesty and dedication.

The DIG (Operations) directed SSP (Operations) to review the patrolling plan and ordered to enhance patrolling in urban as well as rural areas of the city. Moreover, he said that no laxity would be tolerated in policy of free registration of crime and strict action would be taken in case of complaint in this regard against any police official.

The DIG said that his doors are always open for citizens and directed the police officials to address the public grievances with devotion and dedication.