Police To Ensure Efforts Against Smuggling Of Non-custom Paid Items: RPO

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 04:06 PM

Police to ensure efforts against smuggling of non-custom paid items: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali said that police would ensure all efforts along with other government departments to discourage illegal business of non-custom paid items across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali said that police would ensure all efforts along with other government departments to discourage illegal business of non-custom paid items across the region.

Holding a meeting with a delegation of officers from different departments including Deputy Collector Custom Imran Akram, AD Local Government Haleema Sadia, SDO Irrigation Muhammad Idrees and others here on Friday, the RPO said that police would ensure combined efforts with all concerned departments for eradication of illegal business of non-custom paid items.

He said that the department was fully prepared to launch strict action against the people involved in smuggling of non-custom paid items. He said that joint efforts would help decrease crime in the region and discourage criminal activities.

He said that protection of public lives and properties of the masses was priority of the department.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Collector Custom Imran Akram said that police department have key role in controlling smuggling of non-custom paid items and lauded the cooperation of the police department with the custom department for this purpose.

