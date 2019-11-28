Police to ensure every step for security to traders' community

The officials of Islamabad police Thursday conducted a meeting with the traders and owners of various shops in Shamas Colony police area and decided to install cameras at entry as well exit points of the markets to improve security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The officials of Islamabad police Thursday conducted a meeting with the traders and owners of various shops in Shamas Colony police area and decided to install cameras at entry as well exit points of the markets to improve security.

Superintendent of Police (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sabzi Ghulam Baqir and Station House Officer of Shamas Colony police station Inspector Muhammad Aslam along with other police officials were present during the meeting with business community of `Furniture Market' in Shamas Colony police area.

The police officials and traders exchanged the views to improve security around the business areas.

It is to mention that IGP Islamabad has directed all police officials for such meetings with traders' community to improve overall security measures in place there. SP (Industrial Area)Zubair Ahmed Sheikh appealed all the participants to maintain complete coordination with police and discuss their issues with police without any hesitation.

He asked to install cameras at the exit and entry points of the market to curb theft as well as other incidents and secure its recording. Police were ready to cooperate with them, he told traders and also asked to take self-precautionary measures like hiring trained security guards of well-reputed companies who should have familiarity to weapons.The traders appreciated this gesture of Islamabad police initiated on the special directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and assured their complete cooperation with police. It was assured that full cooperation would be made with police for verification of employees serving at various shops in the area. SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Sheikh appealed them to keep vigilant eye around their surroundings and inform the police in case of observing any suspicious activity.

He said that such interactions would be helpful towards community policing in the city.