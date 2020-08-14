Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Independence Day

The police department will ensure foolproof security arrangements on 74th Independence Day, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The police department will ensure foolproof security arrangements on 74th Independence Day, here on Friday.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary said that more than 1400 security personal will perform duty on Independence Day while five Superintendents Police (SPs) and 13 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs) will monitor security arrangements.

He said that about 125 pickets were erected across the district to beef up the security. He said that 46 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) and 184 constables in plain clothes were deputed to take action against one-wheelers whereas 14 teams of Elite Force and 30 teams of Dolphin Force will ensure thorough patrolling on various routes.

CPO Faisalabad directed all Divisional SPs, SP DPOs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements in their respective areas on Independence Day.

He also directed to the police officers to take strict action against miscreants who will be found involved in violation of law.

He said that Independence Day was a day to renew our pledge for betterment and welfare of the country as Pakistan was achieved after great sacrifices.

Therefore, zero tolerance would be adopted for the miscreants on this day.

He also directed for complete scanning of sensitive areas so that nefarious designs of the miscreants could be foiled before occurrence of any untoward incident.

The CPO also directed the traffic police to implement a comprehensive traffic plan so that flow of vehicular traffic could be maintained on this day.

He also directed traffic police to take strict action against one-wheelers and those who will be found driving motorbikes without silencers.