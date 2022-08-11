Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Aug 14

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The South Punjab police have decided to ensure foolproof security arrangements to maintain peace during the Independence Day celebrations.

According to a special directive issued by the Inspector General of Police, Punjab Faisal Shahkar to all officers of the province on Thursday, stern action would be taken against aerial firing, one-wheeling and other violations. The IGP Punjab has directed to make possible arrangements to prevent women harassment across the province.

He directed officers concerned to deploy lady police at parks and other recreational places to provide sense of security to families.

The IGP Punjab urged officers to form special squad to prevent one-wheeling. He said that special security arrangements would be ensured on the night of August 13 and August 14.

The Additional inspector General of Police South Punjab Dr Ehsan Sadiq has issued directives for implementation of directives issued by IGP Punjab.