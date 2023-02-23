Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements during Ramadan: SSP Sukkur

The Sukkur police is working tirelessly to ensure foolproof security in the district during the holy month of Ramadan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Sukkur police is working tirelessly to ensure foolproof security in the district during the holy month of Ramadan.

SSP Sanghaar Malik said this while talking to a delegation at his office here on Thursday.

The SSP said that he had directed the policemen to perform their duties with great efficiency and full commitment. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the security officials during the checking and inform the security personnel of any suspicious thing or person.

The delegation appreciated the Sukkur police for its sincere efforts regarding making foolproof security arrangements during Ramadan.