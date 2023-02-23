UrduPoint.com

Police To Ensure Foolproof Security Arrangements During Ramadan: SSP Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements during Ramadan: SSP Sukkur

The Sukkur police is working tirelessly to ensure foolproof security in the district during the holy month of Ramadan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Sukkur police is working tirelessly to ensure foolproof security in the district during the holy month of Ramadan.

SSP Sanghaar Malik said this while talking to a delegation at his office here on Thursday.

The SSP said that he had directed the policemen to perform their duties with great efficiency and full commitment. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the security officials during the checking and inform the security personnel of any suspicious thing or person.

The delegation appreciated the Sukkur police for its sincere efforts regarding making foolproof security arrangements during Ramadan.

Related Topics

Police Sukkur Ramadan

Recent Stories

EPAA, MoEI cooperate on earth sciences and mineral ..

EPAA, MoEI cooperate on earth sciences and mineral resources

13 minutes ago
 ADSB, Sagar Defence Engineering to explore co-crea ..

ADSB, Sagar Defence Engineering to explore co-creation of 12 metre vessels in In ..

13 minutes ago
 EDGE successfully completes tests of airborne cell ..

EDGE successfully completes tests of airborne cellular solution

13 minutes ago
 Kashmiri women's mass rape in 1991 continues to be ..

Kashmiri women's mass rape in 1991 continues to be a scar on int'l community's c ..

12 seconds ago
 Tawazun Industrial Park unveils new Solar Power Pr ..

Tawazun Industrial Park unveils new Solar Power Project

28 minutes ago
 Traders call on Caretaker Local Government Ministe ..

Traders call on Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.