Police To Ensure Foolproof Security Arrangements On Youm-e-Ali (RA)
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 10:59 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan on Wednesday said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured to maintain law and order during Youm-e-Ali (RA) going to be observed on 21th Ramazan.
Holding a meeting with license holders and traders regarding security arrangements here, he said that security arrangements had been finalized to avoid any untoward incident.
He said that search operations were being conducted on daily basis at suburban areas of the procession routes.
The SSP Operations maintained that special technical sweeping would be ensured at mourning procession routes, majalis points and adjacent areas. He maintained that monitoring of the processions and majalis would be made through CCTV cameras.
License holders and traders expressed satisfaction on the arrangements by the police and assured cooperation in maintaining law and order.
