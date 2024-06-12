Police To Ensure Foolproof Security At 8 Cattle Market In Lahore
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Lahore Police have deployed four SPs, eight DSPs, seven SHOs, and 22 upper subordinates along with 430 police personnel to ensure security of eight cattle markets, established across the city, in connection with Eid-ul-Azha.
A Lahore police spokesperson said on Wednesday the district administration had set up cattle markets at Shahpur Kanjran, Raiwind Road, NFC Society Multan Road, New King Lane Housing Society, sports Complex Adda Rakh Chabeel, Burki Road, LDA City, and Saggian Road.
CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said comprehensive security arrangements had been made to protect traders and buyers at these cattle markets.
He emphasised that no cattle markets would be allowed at unauthorised locations and legal actions were being taken against illegal markets and sale points.
Kamyana highlighted that a patrolling plan had been devised to curb fraudsters, pickpockets and criminals. Patrolling teams, including Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit are continuously patrolling around the cattle markets. Additionally, staff has been deployed to maintain traffic flow and manage parking around the cattle markets.
Recent Stories
Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangements for pilgrims in Mashaier
Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Explosion in scrap store: owner booked on murder charges11 minutes ago
-
NCA Gilgit announces summer camp11 minutes ago
-
CM expresses sorrow over death of sanitary workers11 minutes ago
-
Police announces comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha in Lower Dir21 minutes ago
-
AIOU announces registration deadline for students reappearing in exams21 minutes ago
-
Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangements for pilgrims in Mashaier29 minutes ago
-
Child labor not be tolerated: CM31 minutes ago
-
Wife's murderer held41 minutes ago
-
Deserts’ ships attract faithful for slaughtering on Eid-ul-Azha41 minutes ago
-
135 Police officials get promoted in Sukkur, two motorcycle operatives arrested41 minutes ago
-
Widow receives pension arrears on Dera Ombudsman’s orders41 minutes ago
-
CM launches traffic response unit51 minutes ago