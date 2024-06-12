Open Menu

Police To Ensure Foolproof Security At 8 Cattle Market In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Lahore Police have deployed four SPs, eight DSPs, seven SHOs, and 22 upper subordinates along with 430 police personnel to ensure security of eight cattle markets, established across the city, in connection with Eid-ul-Azha.

A Lahore police spokesperson said on Wednesday the district administration had set up cattle markets at Shahpur Kanjran, Raiwind Road, NFC Society Multan Road, New King Lane Housing Society, sports Complex Adda Rakh Chabeel, Burki Road, LDA City, and Saggian Road.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said comprehensive security arrangements had been made to protect traders and buyers at these cattle markets.

He emphasised that no cattle markets would be allowed at unauthorised locations and legal actions were being taken against illegal markets and sale points.

Kamyana highlighted that a patrolling plan had been devised to curb fraudsters, pickpockets and criminals. Patrolling teams, including Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit are continuously patrolling around the cattle markets. Additionally, staff has been deployed to maintain traffic flow and manage parking around the cattle markets.

