Police to ensure foolproof security on Eid-ul-Fitr

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The district police have released a plan for foolproof security arrangements on Eid-ul-Fitr here on Thursday.

According to a plan, over 5,000 personnel would perform security duty on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr that would be supervised by 21 DSPs and 5 SPs.

The pickets would be set up at all entry and exit points of the city to check the suspect persons.

The special patrolling teams including elite force, motorcycle squad and dolphin teams would remain on patrol duty in the city. Police cops would also be deployed at parks and graveyards.

The exhibition of weapons, wall chalking, and vehicles without cylinders, one-wheeling, aerial firing, would be completely ban in the districtCity Police Officer directed the officers and officials to remain alert on Eid-ul Fitr as carelessness and negligence would not be tolerated at any cost.