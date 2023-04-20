UrduPoint.com

Police To Ensure Foolproof Security On Eid-ul-Fitr

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Police to ensure foolproof security on Eid-ul-Fitr

The district police have released a plan for foolproof security arrangements on Eid-ul-Fitr here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The district police have released a plan for foolproof security arrangements on Eid-ul-Fitr here on Thursday.

According to a plan, over 5,000 personnel would perform security duty on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr that would be supervised by 21 DSPs and 5 SPs.

The pickets would be set up at all entry and exit points of the city to check the suspect persons.

The special patrolling teams including elite force, motorcycle squad and dolphin teams would remain on patrol duty in the city. Police cops would also be deployed at parks and graveyards.

The exhibition of weapons, wall chalking, and vehicles without cylinders, one-wheeling, aerial firing, would be completely ban in the districtCity Police Officer directed the officers and officials to remain alert on Eid-ul Fitr as carelessness and negligence would not be tolerated at any cost.

Related Topics

Firing Police Vehicles Alert All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Ara ..

Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic heads of state

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan to play in India on reciprocal basis: Naj ..

Pakistan to play in India on reciprocal basis: Najam Sethi

3 minutes ago
 SBP rebuts Dawn News article: "In breach of law, g ..

SBP rebuts Dawn News article: "In breach of law, govt borrows Rs239bn from State ..

3 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Clashes in Sudan Exceeds 600 - Rep ..

Death Toll From Clashes in Sudan Exceeds 600 - Reports

4 seconds ago
 Lavrov to Meet With UN Secretary General on Monday ..

Lavrov to Meet With UN Secretary General on Monday - Russian Envoy

6 seconds ago
 Henkel Signs Agreement to Sell Business in Russia ..

Henkel Signs Agreement to Sell Business in Russia Worth $660Mln - Company

7 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.