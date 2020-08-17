UrduPoint.com
'Police To Ensure Foolproof Security To All Majalis, Processions During Muharram-ul-Haram'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan on Monday said that Police would provide foolproof security to all the majalis and mourning processions during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan on Monday said that Police would provide foolproof security to all the majalis and mourning processions during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said this while presiding over meetings of Divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs, separately.

He said that to ensure peace during the Muharram-ul-Haram is the top priority of Lahore Police. Police officers should maintain constant liaison with members of the Peace Committees, religious leaders and license holders of majalis to ensure peace, law and order and security in the city, he said and added that SHOs of all the respective Police stations could play pivotal role in maintenance of peace during the Muharram-ul-Haram.

SSP Operations Lahore Faisal Shehzad, SP Security Bilal Zafar, SP Headquarters Malik Jamil Zafar, SP City Division Tasawar Iqbal, SP Civil Lines Raza Safdar Kazmi, SP Cantt Division Furqan Bilal, SP Sadar Division Syed Ghazanfar Ali, SP Model Town Dost Muhammad, SP Iqbal Town Captain (R) Muhammad Ajmal, SDPOs and SHOs attended the meetings.

Divisional SPs briefed the DIG Operations regarding the performance of their respective divisions regarding arrangements of Muharram-ul-Harram.

Ashfaq Khan directed the SDPOs of concerned circles to complete arrangements of security of Muharram-ul-Haram including visits of routes of processions of Muharram and Imam Bargahs.

He directed Police officers to repeatedly check vulnerable and sensitive places in wake of general threats of any possible terrorist or crime activity.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan further said that the most important and sensitive assignment of Lahore Police at this time was to provide foolproof security to all the mourning processions and majalis during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said that surety bonds and certificates had also been obtained from the related persons, adding that CCTV cameras were being installed on all the routes of main processions by Punjab Safe Cities Authority to ensure non-stop monitoring.

The participants would only be allowed to enter the processions after complete checking and body search by Lahore Police officials and volunteers by metal detectors and Walk-through Gates. The entrances of all the streets falling under the routes of main procession would be closed through barriers and barbed wires. Snipers would be deputed on high roofs to monitor all the movements of the processions and any possible suspect, he added.

The DIG said Dolphin squads and Police Response Unit teams would ensure effective patrolling around Imam Bargahs and routes of mourning processions. The volunteers were also being provided necessary training of checking individuals under Community Policing at District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh, he added.

