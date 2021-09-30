UrduPoint.com

Police To Ensure Friendly Ecology, Resolve Public Complaints On Priority: IGP

Police to ensure friendly ecology, resolve public complaints on priority: IGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The police will leave no stone unturned to resolve the public complaints on priority and inculcate friendly police ecology through enhanced cooperation with people.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman while speaking to citizens during 'Open Kutchery' held at Islamabad Traffic Police FM Radio 92.4. The IGP listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued directions to immediately resolve them.

This live interaction of Islamabad police chief with people continued for an hour and large a number of citizens participated in it through phone calls and social media.

AIG (Establishment), SSP (Operations), SSP (Traffic), SSP (Headquarters) and other senior police officials remained also present during this interaction.

The citizens informed IGP about traffic issues, law and order situation in their respective areas, land mafia and drug pushers activities, delay in registration of cases and police attitude with them.

As per the vision of the prime minister, the IGP said that police would leave no stone unturned to provide relief to people and issued directions to immediately resolve public complaints.

Islamabad police chief said that officials and jawans of Islamabad police were performing duties around 16 hours with the commitment to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

He said policemen had also sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and protected the future of the generation.

He said, there were few policemen against whom complaints were received and disciplinary action was underway against them.

An internal accountability system has been introduced in the police department and the helpline (1715) is active for this purpose. The police chief sought the cooperation of citizens with policemen serving for their welfare and also urged them to follow traffic laws for safety.

He said that campaign had been launched in the Federal capital against those possessing illegal weapons.

He said that gender protection unit had been established and the all out efforts were being made to ensure protection of women rights.

