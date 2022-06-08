LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Tuesday said that Punjab police was at the forefront to ensure implementation of government austerity policy and instructions had been issued in this regard.

The IG Punjab said that all the field officers, unit heads and other supervisory officers of province would ensure strict implementation of the austerity policy and take all possible steps to further reduce fuel and energy costs.

On behalf of IG Punjab, AIG Finance directed all supervisory officers of the province to implement austerity policy. Officers posted in all police units including Investigation, CTD, Special Branch, Punjab Constabulary, Special Protection Unit, Traffic, Tele & Transport, PHP Headquarters would be bound to use fuel in line with CPO.

Likewise, officers posted in all training institutions would also be required to follow policy of CPO with respect to usage of fuel.

Field officers would use fuel as per their requirements for operational purposes but non-essential use would be strictly prohibited.

The IG Punjab directed that meetings or non-essential meetings of remote areas should be held on video link. Similarly, use of generator should be confined to only for necessary sections and issues whereas heavy machinery and equipments should be dismantled from generators.

It had been directed to ensure power supply from separate meters for offices and residences. Field officers posted in all the units would ensure the use of petrol only as per the approved quota.

The IG directed to ensure the use of air conditioners in offices at 26 degrees Celsius.