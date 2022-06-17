Police to ensure implementation of Section 144 imposed to save energy

UrduPoint.com

Published June 17, 2022

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday ordered strict implementation of the Section 144 imposed by the government in view of the energy crisis

According to spokesman for IGP Sindh, provincial police chief has directed the concerned deputy IGPs, senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and sub-divisional police officers to monitor the implementation of the Section 144.

According to spokesman for IGP Sindh, provincial police chief has directed the concerned deputy IGPs, senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and sub-divisional police officers to monitor the implementation of the Section 144.

He said strict action would be taken against violators of the Section 144 without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, Additional IGP Karachi Javed Akhtar Odho has also issued the same orders to the officers of Karachi Range to ensure law and order in the megalopolis.

Earlier, the Sindh Home Department issued a notification of imposing Section 144 CrPC and ordered the closure of markets by 9pm, marriage halls 10:30pm and restaurants by 11pm within the territorial limits of the Sindh Province as part of an energy conservation plan.

