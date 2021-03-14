Police to ensure implementation of SOPs regarding COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said the police in line with the directions of provincial health department and district government would ensure citizens to implement on SOPs in the wake of third wave of coronavirus pandemic to save the public from deadly virus.

He said this while presiding over a high level meeting at Capital City Police Headquarters here on Sunday. He reviewed the overall situation of law and order in the city and preventive as well as preemptive measures taken by different units of Lahore police.

The meeting also reviewed the development in crackdown against land grabbers, goons, drug peddlers and gamblers.

The CCPO Lahore further reviewed the street crime situation and hotspot areas of the city as well as performance of police officers to control incidents of crimes and completion of investigation matters.

He directed the senior police officers to focus on welfare of the police force and ensure the posting of independent welfare officers for all units of Lahore Police.

He also directed to establish an effective mechanism for the timely completion of medical insurance matters of police officers and officials.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said the welfare of police employees improves overall service delivery and working of overall police force so as to serve the humanity with more dedication and professionalism.

He said the police being a service providing entity, were the first responder and always available to protect the life and property of citizens.

The CCPO Lahore directed the investigation officers to complete the cases of cheques dishonor and frauds on priority basis along with other heinous crimes.

DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SSP Investigation Abdul GhaffarQaisarani, all divisional SPs and related police officers were present.