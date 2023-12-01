Police to ensure installation of surveillance cameras in I-9 and I-10 Markaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Islamabad police are set to enhance security measures by installing surveillance cameras in I-9 and I-10 Markaz which aims to strengthen collaborative efforts in safeguarding commercial spaces and proactively preventing potential threats to public safety.

Police authorities in the Industrial area sectors have been tasked with overseeing the deployment of these cameras.

Previously, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), alongside the Islamabad business community, inaugurated new surveillance cameras at I-8 Markaz.

This initiative aims to strengthen collaborative efforts in safeguarding commercial spaces and proactively preventing potential threats to public safety.

The focus is on ensuring collective action and promptly initiating the next phase of camera installations to eliminate any opportunities for nefarious elements.

Police sources said a collective effort is essential to swiftly address any challenges to public safety.

Similar protective measures will be extended to all commercial centres in collaboration with Islamabad's business community, fostering a sense of security among traders and residents.