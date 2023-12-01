Open Menu

Police To Ensure Installation Of Surveillance Cameras In I-9 And I-10 Markaz

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Police to ensure installation of surveillance cameras in I-9 and I-10 Markaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Islamabad police are set to enhance security measures by installing surveillance cameras in I-9 and I-10 Markaz which aims to strengthen collaborative efforts in safeguarding commercial spaces and proactively preventing potential threats to public safety.

Police authorities in the Industrial area sectors have been tasked with overseeing the deployment of these cameras.

Previously, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), alongside the Islamabad business community, inaugurated new surveillance cameras at I-8 Markaz.

This initiative aims to strengthen collaborative efforts in safeguarding commercial spaces and proactively preventing potential threats to public safety.

The focus is on ensuring collective action and promptly initiating the next phase of camera installations to eliminate any opportunities for nefarious elements.

Police sources said a collective effort is essential to swiftly address any challenges to public safety.

Similar protective measures will be extended to all commercial centres in collaboration with Islamabad's business community, fostering a sense of security among traders and residents.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Business Nasir All

Recent Stories

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until ..

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until Dec 15

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to partici ..

Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to participate in COP28 conference

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program workin ..

Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program working with local communities to ad ..

14 hours ago
 The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a ..

The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a bunch of literary events kick ..

14 hours ago
Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climat ..

Dominica, Blue Carbon unite for sustainable climate solutions

14 hours ago
 Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

Falling inflation fuels rise in stocks

14 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing cr ..

Governor Balochistan takes notice of increasing crime in Pishin

14 hours ago
 PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of ..

PPP leadership ensures right to vote to people of Balochistan through democratic ..

14 hours ago
 Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's conf ..

Former PML-N lawmakers firmly express party's confidence in upcoming elections

15 hours ago
 11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized ..

11 policemen lose job for involvement in organized crimes

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan