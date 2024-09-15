Open Menu

Police To Ensure Safety Of Life, Property Of Citizens: DIG Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Police to ensure safety of life, property of citizens: DIG Operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran has said that along with the safety of life and property of the citizens, provision of facilities is being ensured and 15 different facilities are being provided under one roof through police service centers.

Issuing the schedule of mobile police service, he said that during this week, the mobile police service center will perform its duties at Butt Chowk on Monday, Ghaziabad on Tuesday, Paragon City Block on Tuesday, Batapur on Thursday,

Likewise, mobile police service will perform its duty at DHA Block-A on Friday, while Begumpura on Saturday.

Barki on Tuesday, Bhatta Chowk on Wednesday, Railway Gate Taj Bagh on Thursday, Kainchi on Friday and Gujjarpura on Saturday.

As a whole, the mobile service center will be present on Saturdays. The purpose of delivery in two shifts is to create convenience for the citizens, Faisal Kamran added.

It is worth mentioning here that for the convenience of the citizens, the police mobile van is performing its duties continuously for 24 hours in two shifts.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Mobile Ghaziabad Van Bagh

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

13 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

1 day ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

1 day ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

1 day ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

1 day ago
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

1 day ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

1 day ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

1 day ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan