Police To Ensure Safety Of Life, Property Of Citizens: DIG Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran has said that along with the safety of life and property of the citizens, provision of facilities is being ensured and 15 different facilities are being provided under one roof through police service centers.
Issuing the schedule of mobile police service, he said that during this week, the mobile police service center will perform its duties at Butt Chowk on Monday, Ghaziabad on Tuesday, Paragon City Block on Tuesday, Batapur on Thursday,
Likewise, mobile police service will perform its duty at DHA Block-A on Friday, while Begumpura on Saturday.
Barki on Tuesday, Bhatta Chowk on Wednesday, Railway Gate Taj Bagh on Thursday, Kainchi on Friday and Gujjarpura on Saturday.
As a whole, the mobile service center will be present on Saturdays. The purpose of delivery in two shifts is to create convenience for the citizens, Faisal Kamran added.
It is worth mentioning here that for the convenience of the citizens, the police mobile van is performing its duties continuously for 24 hours in two shifts.
