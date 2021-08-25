UrduPoint.com

Police To Ensure Security Of Hikers Through Special Deployment, Drone Cameras

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad police would depute special cops and drone cameras for the security of hikers at the trails of Margalla Hills Natural Park.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jamil ur Rehman after reviewing the security arrangements at hiking points including Trail-III and V stated this here on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer and senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) directed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Operations) to ensure security of hikers through special deployment of policemen at these points while drone security cameras should also be used for their safety.

In case any person forgets the way at trail, he/she should be monitored or searched through drone cameras and safe return to be ensured.

The SSP (Operations) said immediate compliance on IGP's directions would be ensured and deployment would be made after coordination with Wildlife Management board for prompt response.

He said lady policemen would also be deployed for guidance of female hikers and all out efforts to be made for safe environment of citizens.

