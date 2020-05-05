UrduPoint.com
Police To Ensure Special Deployment On Main Avenues To Curb Racing

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 06:34 PM

Police to ensure special deployment on main avenues to curb racing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have constituted special squads to curb racing and one-wheeling practices on the main avenue of the city which not only put the lives of those involved in such activities at risk but also of others.

Following the complaints from the citizens about racing and one-wheeling activities on main avenues of Islamabad especially from 8 pm to onward these days, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar had directed to constitute special squads to curb these practices, the source said.

He also appealed the parents and citizens to play their role in curbing such practices. The police source said these squads would ensure strict action against those involved in racing at main avenues as well as commercial and residential areas.

It is to mention that one-wheeling and other road stunts are high in the Capital on three days of a week i.e. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This practice is going on in Islamabad now a days around 8 pm to onward.

Islamabad police had the policy to ensure safety on roads and those involved in rash driving and underage driving would be dealt with iron hand, the source added.

The source said the IGP Islamabad had also directed Operation Wing of Islamabad police to cooperate with ITP to curb such practices.

