Police To Ensure Strong Ties With Public; Says DIG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed all officials to strengthen relations with community members as the friendly police ecology is the only way to ensure effective policing and achieve the targets of eradicating crime and maintain tranquility.

He formally gave these directions while addressing a meeting of police officials here at Rescue 15. SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Additional SP Zeeshan Haider, SP (Saddar) Omer Khan, SP (City) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal, ASPs of Model Divisions, SDPOs and SHOs of all police stations were also present on the occasion.

The DIG (Operations) said that community support paves way for effective policing and all officers should conduct meetings with traders, notables, social activists and retired officials in their respective areas.

He asked to listen the complaints of people with patience and ensure coordinated efforts to resolve them. By adopting professional approach towards resolving public problems, the trust of people on police would be restored and community policing to be ensured, he added.

The DIG (Operations) ordered In-Charge Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police to improve performance and launch effective crackdown against auto-thieves. He also asked all police officers to hold meetings with parents of lost and abducted children, provide psychological support to them and inform about efforts for recovery of their kids.

He directed to ensure immediate and free registration of First Information Reports (FIRs)) at police stations as no sluggish attitude would be tolerated in this regard. The DIG (Operations) also asked for effective measures to curb street crime including mobile and purse snatching incidents and ensure checking of motorcyclists.

The bikes being driven without documents should be impounded and to be shifted at police stations while strict action to be taken against vagabonds.

DIG (Operations) asked SP (Investigation) to conduct meetings with SDPOs, SHOs and Investigation Officers about crime cases of heinous nature in their areas and direct to submit progress reports on each case. No laxity should be tolerated in this regard, he added.

Mr. Waqar Uddin Syed directed for strict patrolling and vigilance to ensure effective policing and special crackdown against criminal elements including absconders. He said it is prime responsibility of police officials to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

He said that special pro forma has been distributed among patrolling officers to insert details as how many bikes, vehicles and suspects have been checked by them during duty at night duty.

He said a clear strategy and guideline for decent policing (Phele Salam � Phir Kalam) has been given by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and all police officials should conduct meetings with their subordinates to ensure implementation on it.

Those performing duties at police pickets should be also briefed on it and to be encouraged over good performance.

DIG (Operations) said police officers should promote understanding with their subordinates for effective policing. The Zonal officers, he said, should conduct meetings with Vigilance Committees in their respective areas and to send report to his office at earliest about their performance.

More Stories From Pakistan

