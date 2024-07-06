Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

The police have evolved a comprehensive strategy to ensure tight security in Faisalabad in the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haraam

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The police have evolved a comprehensive strategy to ensure tight security in Faisalabad in the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haraam.

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil said on Saturday that 1,532 constables/lady constables,

93 head constables, 188 assistant sub inspectors, 22 sub-inspectors and 22 inspectors

would perform security duty whereas five SPs and 18 DSPs would monitor security arrangements.

The teams of Elite Force will remain active for thorough patrolling especially in sensitive areas

of the district, he added.

The police would provide four-layer security to participants of mourning processions and Majalis

while security officials in plain clothes would also remain active in and around Majalis and processions

to keep a vigil eye on the suspects. The metal detectors and walk-through gates would also be used

in addition to thorough body search of the participants and mechanical sweeping of

the majlis sites and procession routes, he added.