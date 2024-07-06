Police To Ensure Tight Security On Muharram
Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2024 | 11:21 PM
The police have evolved a comprehensive strategy to ensure tight security in Faisalabad in the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haraam
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The police have evolved a comprehensive strategy to ensure tight security in Faisalabad in the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haraam.
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil said on Saturday that 1,532 constables/lady constables,
93 head constables, 188 assistant sub inspectors, 22 sub-inspectors and 22 inspectors
would perform security duty whereas five SPs and 18 DSPs would monitor security arrangements.
The teams of Elite Force will remain active for thorough patrolling especially in sensitive areas
of the district, he added.
The police would provide four-layer security to participants of mourning processions and Majalis
while security officials in plain clothes would also remain active in and around Majalis and processions
to keep a vigil eye on the suspects. The metal detectors and walk-through gates would also be used
in addition to thorough body search of the participants and mechanical sweeping of
the majlis sites and procession routes, he added.
