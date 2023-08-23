Police to establish Meesaq Centres for protection of minorities

Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Meesaq Centres are being established for the protection of minorities including Christian citizens living in all the districts of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Meesaq Centres are being established for the protection of minorities including Christian citizens living in all the districts of the province.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, in a special video message about the establishment of Meesaq Centres and its objectives, said that a message of the Government of Pakistan printed in all the newspapers is in front of him, which is from the greatest human being in the world, the Messenger of Allah, our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

There is a letter written by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to Christians in which he has given clear orders about the behavior and attitude towards them.

It is forbidden to damage, destroy, steal any object from the worship places of the Christians.

According to the letter, whoever takes anything from the Christian places of worship is guilty of breaking the covenant of Allah and disobeying the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Their monks and priests will not be removed from their places of preaching.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar further said that according to the orders of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the observance of this agreement is obligatory on every Muslim.

Dr. Usman Anwar also said that many Muslims obeyed the order of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and protected the lives and property of the Christian brothers in the Jaranwala tragedy.

The IGP said that in the light of the national narrative of Pakistan, the process of national reconciliation and reconstruction has been started.

The Punjab Police Meesaq Centres have been started in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister, the orders of the Punjab government and the national narrative.

The IG Punjab further said that Meesaq Centres are the unit of Punjab Police for the protection of minority rights, promotion of inter-faith harmony.

Meesaq Centres will be established at the district and sub-division level, where there is a large population of Christians and minorities.

He said that the Meesaq Centers would ensure protection of the religious and social rights of all minorities living in the province.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar also said that teachers, community leaders, intellectuals, credible personalities will convey this national statement to all platforms including schools, colleges.

He made it clear that legal action would be taken against those who violate the national narrative of Pakistan. He appealed to the people that "all the citizens should support us in this important effort and it is necessary for all of us to obey the order of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)".