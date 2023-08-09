Open Menu

Police To Establish New Police Station, SP Office At DHA

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Police to establish new police station, SP office at DHA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana said that a new police station and SP Gulgasht division's office would be established at DHA in order to provide facilities to the people of adjacent areas.

During his visit to DHA to review the sites for both offices here on Wednesday, the city police officer said that the establishment of DHA Police Station and SP Gulgasht Division office would not only facilitate the residents of DHA but it would also bring ease for the people of adjacent areas as they would get relief at their door step.

He said that the problems of the citizens were being resolved on priority under the vision of justice for each.

He said that new police station would also help improve service delivery of police department.

The CPO Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana said that in line with special directives of the Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar, upgradation of police stations and provision of latest equipments to the department was continued adding that efforts were being made to improve working at police station level in order to facilitate masses through resolving their issues on priority.

SP Gulgasht Division Babar Javed Joiya, DSP Headquarters Namreen Munir and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Visit

Recent Stories

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India showdown set fo ..

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India showdown set for Oct 14

13 minutes ago
 DIFC issues first-of-its-kind adequacy decision re ..

DIFC issues first-of-its-kind adequacy decision regarding the California Consume ..

19 minutes ago
 Department of Community Development -Abu Dhabi lau ..

Department of Community Development -Abu Dhabi launches second edition of &#039; ..

1 hour ago
 Naila Kiani aspires to conquer all 14 peaks global ..

Naila Kiani aspires to conquer all 14 peaks globally

1 hour ago
 Economic stability will be biggest challenge for u ..

Economic stability will be biggest challenge for upcoming NA: Asif

2 hours ago
 Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

2 hours ago
UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura ..

UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura Al-Neyadi

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

3 hours ago
 Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commissio ..

Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commission: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from ..

Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail adjourn ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

5 hours ago
 Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan