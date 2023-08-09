Police to establish new police station, SP office at DHA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana said that a new police station and SP Gulgasht division's office would be established at DHA in order to provide facilities to the people of adjacent areas.

During his visit to DHA to review the sites for both offices here on Wednesday, the city police officer said that the establishment of DHA Police Station and SP Gulgasht Division office would not only facilitate the residents of DHA but it would also bring ease for the people of adjacent areas as they would get relief at their door step.

He said that the problems of the citizens were being resolved on priority under the vision of justice for each.

He said that new police station would also help improve service delivery of police department.

The CPO Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana said that in line with special directives of the Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar, upgradation of police stations and provision of latest equipments to the department was continued adding that efforts were being made to improve working at police station level in order to facilitate masses through resolving their issues on priority.

SP Gulgasht Division Babar Javed Joiya, DSP Headquarters Namreen Munir and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.