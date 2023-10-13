Open Menu

Police To Execute Government’s Afghan Evacuation Policy: DIG Hazara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Police to execute government’s Afghan evacuation policy: DIG Hazara

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Muhammad Ajaz Khan Friday said that the Pakistani government's policies regarding the evacuation of Afghan migrants would be diligently executed by the police.

DIG Hazara expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to the Mansehra district. He pledged that no one would face injustice, and illegal accommodations would not be tolerated.

He highlighted the importance of enforcing government policies against illegal foreign residency and emphasized that the public's right to file First Information Reports (FIRs) must be upheld without any tolerance for negligence.

During his visit, DIG Hazara Khan recognized the exceptional performance of police officers and young personnel, commending their dedication with certificates and cash awards.

He also met with local dignitaries and media representatives, actively listening to their concerns and suggestions.

Addressing the community, DIG Hazara Khan emphasized that all citizens are part of this country and everyone plays a role in contributing to societal improvement.

He also conducted a comprehensive visit to the Police Lines and Police Training school facilities. The DIG paid tribute at the Police Martyrs' Monument, offering prayers to honor the policemen who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. As part of his visit, the DIG planted a memorial tree at the Mansehra Police Lines.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Police Martyrs Shaheed Visit Young Mansehra Media All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2023

3 hours ago
 National Library and Archives signs MoU with State ..

National Library and Archives signs MoU with State Archival Service of Ukraine

11 hours ago
 Ashrafi calls for observance of 'Solidarity Day wi ..

Ashrafi calls for observance of 'Solidarity Day with Palestine’ globally

12 hours ago
 Balochistan govt to give Rs 1bn subsidy to landown ..

Balochistan govt to give Rs 1bn subsidy to landowners to help them pay out elect ..

12 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini chairs WBG/IMF Development Com ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini chairs WBG/IMF Development Committee meeting, calls for unif ..

12 hours ago
All Blacks coach Foster rings changes for Ireland ..

All Blacks coach Foster rings changes for Ireland quarter-final

12 hours ago
 HESCO Chief suspends ASE Mirpurkhas

HESCO Chief suspends ASE Mirpurkhas

12 hours ago
 World Cup -- New Zealand team to play Ireland

World Cup -- New Zealand team to play Ireland

12 hours ago
 Stock markets stall, oil prices pare back gains

Stock markets stall, oil prices pare back gains

12 hours ago
 Cricket: Australia v South Africa World Cup scoreb ..

Cricket: Australia v South Africa World Cup scoreboard

12 hours ago
 De Kock stars as South Africa crush go-slow Austra ..

De Kock stars as South Africa crush go-slow Australia in World Cup

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan