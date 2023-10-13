Police to execute government’s Afghan evacuation policy: DIG Hazara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Muhammad Ajaz Khan Friday said that the Pakistani government's policies regarding the evacuation of Afghan migrants would be diligently executed by the police.

DIG Hazara expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to the Mansehra district. He pledged that no one would face injustice, and illegal accommodations would not be tolerated.

He highlighted the importance of enforcing government policies against illegal foreign residency and emphasized that the public's right to file First Information Reports (FIRs) must be upheld without any tolerance for negligence.

During his visit, DIG Hazara Khan recognized the exceptional performance of police officers and young personnel, commending their dedication with certificates and cash awards.

He also met with local dignitaries and media representatives, actively listening to their concerns and suggestions.

Addressing the community, DIG Hazara Khan emphasized that all citizens are part of this country and everyone plays a role in contributing to societal improvement.

He also conducted a comprehensive visit to the Police Lines and Police Training school facilities. The DIG paid tribute at the Police Martyrs' Monument, offering prayers to honor the policemen who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. As part of his visit, the DIG planted a memorial tree at the Mansehra Police Lines.