Police To Finalize Tight Security Arrangements For Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2022 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :As the nation is all set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day on Sunday, Rawalpindi district police are finalizing arrangements to beef up security on Jashan-e-Azadi while enhanced number of cops would be deployed under the security plan devised for Independence Day.

According to a Rawalpindi District Police spokesman, the authorities concerned on the directives of Inspector General of Police, Punjab Faisal Shahkar had beefed up security in Rawalpindi city and Murree. The Police personnel had been directed to launch a crackdown against traffic disruptors in the form of one-wheelers.

The Rawalpindi police, under their security plan, have decided to deploy enhance number of cops in the district on August 13 and 14.

Special security arrangements would also be made in the hill station of Murree which is expected to be thronged by thousands of visitors from across the country particularly Punjab and KPK on Independence Day.

Special police pickets would also be set up to check lawbreakers in Murree.

In Rawalpindi city, enhance number of cops would be deployed to beef up the security. They would be supported by members of the Elite Force, Women Police officers and officials from the special branch.

Special temporary pickets would also be set up for snap checking and for cordoning off sensitive areas.

Pickets would also be set up on the entry and exit routes of the city and no one would be allowed to enter the city without proving their identity.

Police officers would also be deputed on parks and entertainment spots in the city. There would be enhanced patrolling from police officers, members of the elite force, Muhafiz Squads and Dolphin Force.

The City Police Officer, Syed Nadeem Shehzad Bukhari has urged the public not to indulge in any illegal activities on Independence Day such as aerial firing, one-wheeling and rash driving.

In Murree, the area would be divided into two sectors and special pickets would be erected. As many as 300 police officers would be performing their duties in the hill resort.

The police spokesperson said Elite Force, Muhafiz Force and Dolphin Force would patrol the roads and streets while traffic officials would regulate traffic round the clock.

SP Kohsar Haider Ali would supervise overall security arrangements in Murree.

The Rawalpindi City Traffic Police have decided to launch a crackdown on those involved in one-wheeling, racing, car drifting, and performing dangerous stunts on the roads. Those driving without a silencer on Independence Day would also be subject to police action, he added.

The officials have warned that anyone caught involved in one-wheeling stunts on the roads would be apprehended, booked and sent to jail.

The traffic police would constitute special squads which would be deployed on various thoroughfares frequented by stunt drivers to enforce the crackdown.

The CTO asked the parents to show responsibility towards their children on Independence Day and keep a vigilant eye on them, especially on the nights between August 13 and 14.

He said that the city traffic police would take strict action against those involved in one-wheeling or display of dangerous stunts and no leniency would be shown in this regard.

