Police To Get Standardized Service Cards, Undergo Biometric Training Session

Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:07 AM

City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Wednesday ordered issuance of standardized police service cards to in service and retired police officials keeping in view the security scenario and improve police functioning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Wednesday ordered issuance of standardized police service cards to in service and retired police officials keeping in view the security scenario and improve police functioning.

During a visit to Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) office, CPO said that initiative was being taken on the orders of IGP Punjab Inam Ghani and it would be mandatory for police officials of all ranks to keep this card with them during duty hours.

Cards with QR codes would have photos of police officials concerned without cap.

Cards would be valid for a period of five years, however, new cards could be issued in case of transfer or change in rank.

Police IT department has been advised to provide QR readers at police offices to check the cards. Officials should immediately report to police station in case the card goes missing. CPO said that HRMIS would be responsible to issue standardized police service cards.

Earlier, incharge HRMIS Syed Farrukh Gilani gave a briefing to the CPO.

Meanwhile, police personnel also underwent a training session on how to use biometric machines to mark their attendance.

More Stories From Pakistan

