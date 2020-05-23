UrduPoint.com
Police To Implement SOPs Against Corona On Eid Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 11:40 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) ::Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja directed the police officers to ensure implementation on government SOPs against corona virus during 'chand raat' and Eid days.

In a statement issued here Saturday, he directed City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad, District Police Officers (DPOs) Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to evolve a comprehensive security plan for moon night and Eid days, besides creating awareness among the general public so that government SOPs could be implemented in true letter and spirit.

He said that on moon night, a large number of people were expected to throng markets, bazaars, shopping malls and commercial plazas.

Therefore, the police should take appropriate measures to control public rush as mob gathering is dangerous for spread of coronavirus.

He also directed the police officers to beef up the security of banks, ATMs and money changers so that nefarious designs of miscreants could be foiled.

He also directed the police heads to ensure screening and technical sweeping of Eid congregation sites besides installations of walk through gates and provision of metal detectors where needed.

