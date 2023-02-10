UrduPoint.com

Police To Improve Data Sharing Mechanism To Curb Crime

Published February 10, 2023

Police to improve data sharing mechanism to curb crime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad police have decided to improve data sharing mechanism among all divisions in order to effectively curb crime and activities of anti-social elements.

The decision to this effect was made in a meeting presided over by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and attended among others by the CPO Operations, SSP Operations, AIGs, all zonal DPOs, SDPOs and SHOs.

The meeting decided to use modern technical resources to further improve the investigation, coordination and data sharing strategy at the division level.

The IGP directed all police officials to maintain high vigilance in the city to eradicate crime and ensure an effective security and crackdown against drug traffickers and land grabbers.

The IGP reviewed the performance of the police stations and questioned every officer separately. He appreciated the officers who worked hard to secure the city and maintained the law and order situation in Islamabad.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the officers to devise a comprehensive strategy to curb the crime in their respective areas, especially against those who were involved in heinous crime, adding that a massive crackdown should be continued against the drug peddlers and their handlers who have been active in educational institutions.

The IGP directed all police officials to take effective steps to control crime and adopt professional as well as responsible attitudes to mitigate the sufferings of the people. He stressed that security of busy commercial centers and under-construction housing societies across the city should be strengthened, while Eagle squads to be further activated and their response time to be improved following the calls of Pucar 15.

He directed the police officials to implement the Police Order 2002 completely and every work should be done according to it. The working of alternative dispute centers should be improved at the police station level, while registration of foreigners should be ensured on a priority basis, he added.

All SHO's were directed to work in a professional manner and ensure decent attitude with their subordinate staff. In the current security scenario, the IGP said the security at entry and exit points of Islamabad should be further tightened and close monitoring of suspicious persons should be continued.

IGP Islamabad said that the shortage of manpower will be overcome on a priority basis and all matters to be monitored by himself. He said no laxity would be tolerated in performance of official duties.

