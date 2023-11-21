Open Menu

Police To Improve Traffic Flow In Sukkur: SSP Irfan Samo

Published November 21, 2023

Police to improve traffic flow in Sukkur: SSP Irfan Samo

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo has said that the district Police are working on a special strategy to deal with the growing traffic problems in the city and maintain the flow of traffic.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, the SSP said the traffic police taking effective measures to ensure enforcement of traffic rules in the Sukkur city.

He said that eliminating encroachments on the city’s main roads was a top priority and his team ensured all efforts to maintain a better traffic system in the Sukkur city.

SSP Samo urged the people to ensure the implementation of traffic rules so that the long-standing problem of traffic jams in the city and other relevant issues can be dealt with efficiently.

