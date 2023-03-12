Police to install search lights, CCTV cameras to prevent crime: DPO

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Raza Safdar Kazmi said that police would install CCTV cameras and search lights at Munda Chowk to prevent rising street crimes at the Chowk and suburban areas.

Holding an open court at Khangarh police station on Sunday, the DPO said that protection and public lives and properties were top priority of police and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

He said that various citizens have identified Munda Chowk where the incidents of crimes and robberies were being reported on daily basis.

Taking serious notice of the complaints, it has been decided to install search lights and CCTV cameras at the chowk. He directed Station House Officer (SHO) Khangarh to ensure strict patrolling in the area to prevent crime.

He urged masses to cooperate with the police department by giving information regarding crime and criminals in the areas.