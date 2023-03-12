UrduPoint.com

Police To Install Search Lights, CCTV Cameras To Prevent Crime: DPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Police to install search lights, CCTV cameras to prevent crime: DPO

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Raza Safdar Kazmi said that police would install CCTV cameras and search lights at Munda Chowk to prevent rising street crimes at the Chowk and suburban areas.

Holding an open court at Khangarh police station on Sunday, the DPO said that protection and public lives and properties were top priority of police and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

He said that various citizens have identified Munda Chowk where the incidents of crimes and robberies were being reported on daily basis.

Taking serious notice of the complaints, it has been decided to install search lights and CCTV cameras at the chowk. He directed Station House Officer (SHO) Khangarh to ensure strict patrolling in the area to prevent crime.

He urged masses to cooperate with the police department by giving information regarding crime and criminals in the areas.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Khangarh Criminals Sunday All Top Court

Recent Stories

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNO ..

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNOC Gas starts trading Monday

3 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

6 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.