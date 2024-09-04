Open Menu

Police To Intensify Actions Against Smuggling Of Drugs, NCP Items

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Police to intensify actions against smuggling of drugs, NCP items

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Usman Khalid on Wednesday directed all the station house officers (SHOs) and In-charges of check posts to further tighten the noose around the smuggling of drugs and noncustom paid (NCP) items.

He issued these directions while chairing a meeting of SHOs and was in charge of check posts here at his office. The meeting was held following the directions of Regional Police Officer Jehanzaib Nazir Khan.

During the meeting, it was decided that the efforts to control the smuggling of drugs and NCP items should be intensified.

He warned that strict action would be taken against the officer concerned if any complaint of smuggling was received from any area.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Saddar All From

Recent Stories

Dolphins get Sarfaraz Ahmed as mentor

Dolphins get Sarfaraz Ahmed as mentor

12 minutes ago
 Sindh govt to purchase 138 double cabin vehicles f ..

Sindh govt to purchase 138 double cabin vehicles for ACS

17 minutes ago
 PTA & PAFLA Meeting on Facilitation of Freelancers

PTA & PAFLA Meeting on Facilitation of Freelancers

41 minutes ago
 Synergy Group puts on a dominating show with 10 wi ..

Synergy Group puts on a dominating show with 10 wins at the first ever internati ..

49 minutes ago
 KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants iss ..

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case

4 hours ago
 Hania Aamir receives interview request from promin ..

Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist

5 hours ago
easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s Fi ..

Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..

5 hours ago
 IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

6 hours ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan