Police To Intensify Actions Against Smuggling Of Drugs, NCP Items
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 06:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Usman Khalid on Wednesday directed all the station house officers (SHOs) and In-charges of check posts to further tighten the noose around the smuggling of drugs and noncustom paid (NCP) items.
He issued these directions while chairing a meeting of SHOs and was in charge of check posts here at his office. The meeting was held following the directions of Regional Police Officer Jehanzaib Nazir Khan.
During the meeting, it was decided that the efforts to control the smuggling of drugs and NCP items should be intensified.
He warned that strict action would be taken against the officer concerned if any complaint of smuggling was received from any area.
