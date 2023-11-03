Police to launch crackdown against absconders

The police have decided to intensify the campaign against drug peddlers and launch a special crackdown against proclaimed offenders and absconders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The police have decided to intensify the campaign against drug peddlers and launch a special crackdown against proclaimed offenders and absconders.

The decision was made in a meeting headed by the Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), Malik Jameel Zafar.

The meeting was attended by all Zonal District Police Officers (DPOs), Sub-District Police Officers (SDPOs), in-charge police stations, as well as heads of the Anti-Riot Duty Unit (ARDU) and the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Unit (AVLU).

During the meeting, a comprehensive review of the performance of all police stations was conducted, with commendations and awards presented to the in-charge officers and officials of the ARDU and AVLU teams for their exceptional performance in maintaining law and order.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) highlighted the imperative of sustained vigilance and proactive measures, urging Zone DPOs to intensify the campaign against drug peddlers across various areas of the city.

Additionally, a special crackdown against proclaimed offenders and absconders was recommended to be initiated immediately.

Furthermore, the officials were instructed to prioritize the apprehension of suspects involved in vehicle and motorcycle theft, particularly those implicated in murder cases.

Emphasizing the need to elevate the ratio of case challans and recoveries, the SSP Operations underscored the importance of a comprehensive strategy for crime prevention, emphasizing the acceleration of the campaign against beggars and their facilitators.

Concluding the meeting, the officers were reminded of their responsibility to prioritize the security and protection of citizens' lives and properties, with a call to fulfill their duties with the utmost diligence and courage, recognizing their role as part of an esteemed police force.