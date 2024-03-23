Police to launch crackdown against kite flying

District police decided to launch grand crackdown against kite flying in the city. City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali has directed to form special teams to prevent kite flying and selling and indiscriminate action against the responsible people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) District police decided to launch grand crackdown against kite flying in the city. City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali has directed to form special teams to prevent kite flying and selling and indiscriminate action against the responsible people.

CPO also appealed to parents to keep close eye on their children and keep them away from life-threatening sports like kite flying. Citizens have been requested to show proof of being responsible citizens by reporting kite flying to the police by helpline 15.

He said that hundreds of lives have been lost due to the use of metal strings during kite flying and thousands of kite flyers are living disabled lives due to falling from roofs.

Citizens should not allow their rooftops to be used for kite flying, otherwise legal action will be taken against kite sellers and kite flyers.

CPO further said that kite-flying was not only a deadly sport but also an offense punishable with imprisonment of three years and a fine of Rs1 lac or both. Kite flying conviction was registered in police character certificate, which will make it difficult to get a government job and go abroad.

