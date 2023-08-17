Open Menu

Police To Launch Crackdown Against Vehicles With Illegal Number Plates, Blue Lights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2023 | 04:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Balochistan Police will launch a crackdown against vehicles having illegal number plates and blue lights.

"It is illegal to affix plates of Ministers/MNAs/MPAs/Coordinators on vehicles after the dissolution of assemblies," Balochistan Police Spokesman Mohammad Aslam said on Thursday.

He said that placing blue lights on private vehicles is also an illegal act.

The spokesman warned, "Those who put such number plates and blue lights on the vehicles are given 24 hours time to remove the number plates and blue lights".

After 24 hours, a crackdown will be initiated against vehicles with such illegal number plates and blue lights, he maintained.

