UrduPoint.com

Police To Launch 'Operation Al-Bader' To Eradicate Crime

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022 | 06:11 PM

Police to launch 'Operation Al-Bader' to eradicate crime

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police South Punjab Ehsan Sadiq on Monday announced to launch a comprehensive operation named as 'Operation Al Bader', in order to maintain law and order in South Punjab

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police South Punjab Ehsan Sadiq on Monday announced to launch a comprehensive operation named as 'Operation Al Bader', in order to maintain law and order in South Punjab.

According to official sources, AIG South Punjab said that it will be the biggest operation in the history of South Punjab for which lists of ten thousand criminals have been compiled.

To uphold the rule of law, an operation is already underway against gangs involved in serious crimes across the province, he added.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Law And Order Criminals

Recent Stories

Samsung Electronics Hosts 2022 Media Forum Showcas ..

Samsung Electronics Hosts 2022 Media Forum Showcasing Latest Innovations in Neo ..

13 minutes ago
 Beijing supermarkets gear up to meet residents nee ..

Beijing supermarkets gear up to meet residents needs as COVID cases rise

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister desires further strengthening of Pa ..

Prime Minister desires further strengthening of Pak-Saudi ties in diverse fields ..

1 minute ago
 Federal Ombudsman expresses concern over delay in ..

Federal Ombudsman expresses concern over delay in settlement of pension, insuran ..

1 minute ago
 US Insists on Closed Hearing of Case of Amadea Sup ..

US Insists on Closed Hearing of Case of Amadea Superyacht Detained in Fiji - Rep ..

1 minute ago
 LHC adjourns hearing of Maryam Nawaz's plea for Um ..

LHC adjourns hearing of Maryam Nawaz's plea for Umrah

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.