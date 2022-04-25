Police to launch 'Operation Al-Bader' to eradicate crime

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police South Punjab Ehsan Sadiq on Monday announced to launch a comprehensive operation named as 'Operation Al Bader', in order to maintain law and order in South Punjab.

According to official sources, AIG South Punjab said that it will be the biggest operation in the history of South Punjab for which lists of ten thousand criminals have been compiled.

To uphold the rule of law, an operation is already underway against gangs involved in serious crimes across the province, he added.