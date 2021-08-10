UrduPoint.com

Police To Link Shopping Malls, Housing Societies' CCTV Cameras With Safe City Project

Islamabad police have started connecting closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras of private housing societies and shopping malls with the Safe City Project to improve law and order in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have started connecting closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras of private housing societies and shopping malls with the Safe City Project to improve law and order in the Federal capital.

In view of rapid growth in population, the capital police has decided to extend the scope of the Safe City Project to reduce crime in the city, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman.

In a news statement on Tuesday, he said Islamabad police was committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens.

The police has usher desired results in the year 2021 after tightening noose around the criminals�and brought them to justice under an integrated strategy, he added.

The IGP said indiscriminate actions were being taken against influential people to set a precedent as no one was above the law.

Rehman said capital police was in close coordination with Rawalpindi police and joint search operations were underway to curb the anti-social elements.

Several gangs had been busted after close monitoring of the criminals from other districts, he said.

