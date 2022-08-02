Police to observe Martyr Day on 4th Aug

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Local police will observe Martyr Day on 4th August across the Punjab to commemorate 'great sacrifices' of its martyred persons across Punjab.

According to police source, different ceremonies would be held in the district in the memory of the martyred officials.

Families of the martyred would be invited in ceremonies where Punjab police would pay tribute in confession to memorable sacrifices of its brave warriors who left no stone unturned for peace in society.