Police to observe Martyrs Day on Aug 4; arrangements discussed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police high ups Friday discussed arrangements being finalized for observing Police Martyrs Day on August 4 across the province.

The meeting was held here with focal person DIG Investigation Dr. Ishtiaq Marwat in the chair.

DIG Training Dr. Faseehudin, DIG Special Branch Qazi Jameelur Rehman, DIG Finance Awal Khan, DIG HQs Sher Akbar Khan, DIG STD Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, DIG Investigation Idrees Khan, DIG Telecommunication Chaudhry Salman, DIG Operation Kashif Alam, DIG Project Coordinating Unit Muhammad Zafar Ali Khan, DIG Safe City Project Peshawar Saleem Marwat, Deputy Commandant FRP Tariq Malik and other concerned police officials were present on the occasion.

On the occasion chairmen of different committees tasked to finalize arrangements for martyrdom presented initial reports that would later be submitted to KP IGP for approval.

The meeting was informed that ceremonies would be held at entire regional and district police headquarters from July 20. It was decided that heirs of police martyrs would be invited in the said ceremonies besides Shuhadas Camps were also arranged at various localities.

The meeting also decided to broadcast documentaries regarding martyrs in Shuhadas Camp besides displaying billboards and banners on prominent places with pictures of martyrs. Special walks would be held and poetry and speech competitions would be held at district level on August 4.

Participants of the meeting stressed for sending invitation to traders' community, educational institutes, private organizations, district bar associations, NGOs, journalists, poets and public officials for their participation in Police Martyrs Day.