Police To Play Its Role For Eradication Of Polio: DIG Hazara

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman on Tuesday said that Hazara police would play its role for eradication of polio from the country and would successfully complete the anti-polio drive in the region

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the security of the anti-polio drive.

He said that police would strictly enforce the orders issued by the government and would take legal action against the violators.

Qazi directed District Police Officers (DPOs) to devise foolproof security plan to avoid any untoward situation and to ensure the provision of security to the anti-polio teams.

The DIG also ordered the DPOs to ensure the security of Basic Health Units (BHU) following the directives of government.

In the meeting, DPOs of all 8 districts of the region, special branch officials and representatives of other law enforcement agencies were present.

