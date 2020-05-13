Police to prepare effective duty plan for Eid: RPO

Regional Police Officer Afzal Ahmad Kausar has directed the DPOs of the four districts to prepare an effective duty plan for Eid-ul-Fitr

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Afzal Ahmad Kausar has directed the DPOs of the four districts to prepare an effective duty plan for Eid-ul-Fitr.

He was chairing a video link meeting with DPOs of the four districts at the RPO office here.

The RPO said additional duties should be posted at high-traffic areas and shopping centers. Increase blockade points and develop a joint strategy with Punjab Highway Patrol to prevent highway robberies and do better duty by sharing responsibilities. The district police should only check vehicles at the blockade point to prevent illegal weapons.

He further said implementation of the 20-point declaration issued by the government regarding Mosques should be ensured.

The RPO said police officers of the four districts must call the Punjab Forensic Science Agency mobile on the crime scene to get effective evidence in serious cases like murder, attempted murder, rape, house robbery, burglary.

On the special directive of the Inspector General of Police Punjab, while maintaining social distancing, all service centers should be opened for the convenience of the people, he directed.