Police to prevent kite flying, aerial firing

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani has directed SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan to hold a meeting at Police Lines Headquarters for the prevention of kite flying, kite selling and aerial firing.

SDPOs and SHOs of Potohar and Rawal divisions participated in the meeting.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan said announcements should be made in mosques to prevent kite flying and aerial firing.

He said the ongoing crackdown against kite flyers and kite sellers should be accelerated, kite flying was a punishable crime and legal action would be taken against the accused involved in such crimes, he added.

He said that all resources were being used to prevent kite flying, kite selling and aerial firing.

He also appealed to parents to stop their children from kite flying otherwise strict action will be taken against violators.