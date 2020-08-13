UrduPoint.com
Police To Promote Ties With Citizens: IGP

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The police will further promote ties with community members to inculcate friendly police ecology in the city and ensure protection to their lives and property.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Thursday during his meeting with senior members of Islamabad Residents and Police Interaction Forum (IRPIF) which included the senior citizens and retried officers of various departments.

The citizens-police relationship came under discussion and IRPIF members appreciated the efforts of the police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar in curbing crime especially its action against drug pushers, land mafia and anti-social elements.

The IGP briefed the delegation about the efforts of the police to curb coronavirus, crime, drug peddling and activities of illegal occupation on others' land. He said that the police stood on front line in efforts to check spread of COVID-19 virus and 175 cops contracted coronavirus in their bid for citizens' safety.

Along with philanthropists, the IGP said that police distributed ration and other necessary items among the needy persons.

Regarding steps to further promote ties with people, he said that Public Committees would be upgrade and senior citizens would be included in it.

The interaction with citizens' bodies would be ensured on frequent basis and their suggestions would be seriously reviewed to bring improvement in policing affairs.

He said that it was prime responsibility of police to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. Every possible steps would be taken to ensure justice to the people at their door steps and secure their lives through high vigilance, the IGP maintained.

The delegation also expressed their satisfaction over policing measures for safety of the people.

