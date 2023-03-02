UrduPoint.com

Police To Provide Complete Security To The Industrialists And Traders Of HIE: Tahir Khan

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Tahir Ayub Khan Thursday said that Hazara Police will provide all possible security to the industrialists and traders of Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE). He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of HIE led by chairman Malik Ashiq Awan and discussed the security of the industries and others issues.

The DIG further said that if the investors should invest and set up new industries then a large number of people will get employment opportunities which will also reduce the crime rate in society.

He said that excellent relations have been established between Hattar Industrial Estate Haripur and Police, in future they will be further strengthened and the problems faced by both would be resolved through mutual consultation.

Tahir Ayub Khan said that the industrialists should provide complete information about the domestic and foreign workers working under their supervision to the police and make their police verification possible.

Chairman Hattar Industrialist Association (HIA) Malik Ashiq Awan congratulated DIG Hazara on his appointment and ensured his cooperation with the police department.

